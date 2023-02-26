The Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury start time, TV schedule is for the Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury event at the Diriyah Arena in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday afternoon.

Jake Paul will look to improve to 7-0 in his professional boxing career against undefeated prospect Tommy Fury, who is the half-brother of world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. The 26-year-old Paul defeated former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva in his most recent boxing outing via unanimous decision on Oct. 29, 2022.

Tommy Furry (8-0) is looking for the biggest win of his boxing career after fighting mostly regional-level talent in his first five years as a professional. The 23-year-old star of reality TV show Love Island last defeated Daniel Bocianski via decision on April 23, 2022.

The price of the pay-per-view will be $49.99 and will be carried out by ESPN+.

The Paul vs. Fury main card starts on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET and looks as follows:

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury

Ilunga Makabu vs. Badou Jack

Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Ronald Martinez

Muhsin Cason vs. Taryel Jafarov

Bader Samreen vs. Viorel Simion

The Paul vs. Fury prelims look as follows:

Adam Saleh vs. Stuart Kellogg

Salman Hamada vs. Daniel Plange

Ziad Al-Majrashi vs. Philip Quansah

Ragad Al Naimi vs. Perpetual Okaijah