UFC Vegas 70 post-fight show: Did UFC win the weekend in MMA?

Nikita Krylov and Ryan Spann did not close out UFC Vegas 70 as planned, as their matchup was cancelled shortly before it was scheduled to begin. But Brendan Allen made the most of his first UFC main event matchup — and surprised a lot of people in the process.

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Shaun Al-Shatti, and Alexander K. Lee react to Allen’s impressive third-round submission victory of Andre Muniz in the short notice middleweight headliner and where he could go following the biggest win of his career. Additionally, they discuss Tatiana Suarez’s successful return to the octagon for the first time in nearly four years with her submission of Montana De La Rosa, if the UFC won the weekend in MMA, Yaroslav Amosov’s unbelievable performance against Logan Storley to retain his Bellator welterweight title, Fabricio de Andrade’s TKO win over John Lineker for ONE Championship on Friday, Phil De Fries stopping Todd Duffee in the first round on Saturday to keep his incredible KSW heavyweight title run going, Floyd Mayweather vs. Aaron Chalmers, and more.

