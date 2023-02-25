UFC Vegas 70 post-fight bonuses: Brendan Allen picks up $50k for submission upset of Andre Muniz

Short-notice headliner Brendan Allen earned an extra $50,000 for his upset submission of Andre Muniz at UFC Vegas 70.

Allen was one of four “Performance of the Night” winners for his third-round submission of Muniz in the replacement main event on Saturday at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The win marked Allen’s fourth straight win and a victory over a ranked opponent in Muniz.

No “Fight of the Night” bonus was awarded for the 10-fight card, whose main event scratch was one of several last-second cancellations that shortened the event. Nikita Krylov and Ryan Spann was the originally scheduled headliner and was cancelled when Krylov reportedly suffered a bout of food-borne illness.

Other finishers awarded an additional $50,000 included: