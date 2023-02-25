 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC Vegas 70 post-fight bonuses: Brendan Allen picks up $50k for submission upset of Andre Muniz

By MMA Fighting Newswire
UFC Fight Night: Muniz v Allen Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Short-notice headliner Brendan Allen earned an extra $50,000 for his upset submission of Andre Muniz at UFC Vegas 70.

Allen was one of four “Performance of the Night” winners for his third-round submission of Muniz in the replacement main event on Saturday at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The win marked Allen’s fourth straight win and a victory over a ranked opponent in Muniz.

No “Fight of the Night” bonus was awarded for the 10-fight card, whose main event scratch was one of several last-second cancellations that shortened the event. Nikita Krylov and Ryan Spann was the originally scheduled headliner and was cancelled when Krylov reportedly suffered a bout of food-borne illness.

Other finishers awarded an additional $50,000 included:

  • Tatiana Suarez, who submitted Montana De La Rosa in her first fight in nearly four years.
  • Mike Malott, who lead the ESPN+ main card with a first-round submission of his former training partner Yohan Lainesse.
  • Preliminary-card headliner Trevor Peek’s blistering knockout win over Erick Gonzalez.
  • Jordan Leavitt, who stopped Victor Martinez with a flurry of knees for a TKO win in the first round.
  • Joe Solecki, who put out Carl Deaton with a rear-naked choke in the second round of their preliminary-card bout.

