Watch Brendan Allen vs. Andre Muniz full fight video highlights from their UFC Vegas 70 main event showdown Saturday night, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets.

UFC Vegas 70: Allen vs. Muniz took place Sept. 25 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Middleweights Andre Muniz (23-5) and Brendan Allen (21-5) faced off in the night’s short-notice main event, which aired live on ESPN+.

Catch all the video highlights below.

BRENDAN ALLEN GETS THE SUB OVER ANDRE MUNIZ #UFCVegas70 pic.twitter.com/YBKJXM7eeg — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 26, 2023

Making the most of HIS main event!!!@BrendanAllenMMA sinks in the RNC in the closing seconds! #UFCVegas70 pic.twitter.com/VVRdDyibOM — UFC (@ufc) February 26, 2023

