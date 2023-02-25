Watch Brendan Allen vs. Andre Muniz full fight video highlights from their UFC Vegas 70 main event showdown Saturday night, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets.
UFC Vegas 70: Allen vs. Muniz took place Sept. 25 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Middleweights Andre Muniz (23-5) and Brendan Allen (21-5) faced off in the night’s short-notice main event, which aired live on ESPN+.
Catch all the video highlights below.
Round 1: Both land low kicks to start. Body kick from Muniz, lead right from Allen. Allen runs in with a body kick. One minute in. Quick lead left from Muniz, who gets caught by a hard right hand as he tries to retreat. Quick exchange on the fence. Muniz tries to rush, walks into a right hand, lands a low kick two minutes in. Spinning back kick lands for Muniz, who backs away from a rush. Three-piece from Muniz, low kick from Allen in return. Allen 1-2. Two minutes to go.
There’s a big right hand from Muniz that prompts Allen to fire back. Muniz catches a body kick, can’t use it, lands one in return. Muniz flurries his way into a level change, can’t get the single-leg. One minute to go. Solid body shot from Allen inside. Heavy body kick by Muniz, who pokes Allen’s eye in the process. 1-2 from Allen to the body. Lead right, then another through the guard. Muniz flurries, caps it off with a body kick. Spinning back kick from Allen, who avoids a front kick and tries a Superman punch. 10-9 Muniz.
Round 2: Solid body kick from Allen. 2-1-head kick by Muniz in return, then a low kick as Allen fires punches. Muniz body kick and another hard right hand in combination. Allen tries a spinning back fist a minute in. Counter flurry from Muniz. Jumping knee falls short. Allen fires an oblique kick, lands well on the fence and they slug it out for a moment. Good low kick from Allen. Right hook from Muniz met by a straight right. Muniz shoots and hauls him to the fence two minutes in. Allen manages to roll through and land on top in guard. Two minutes to go.
Good elbow from Allen. Body shots. Muniz just holding him close. Allen moves to half guard, then side control. One minute to go. Allen stays heavy and lands shots until the bell. 10-9 Allen.
Round 3: Muniz tries a spinning back kick. Hard 2-1. Counter flurry. Allen comes back with a low kick and left hook. Muniz overhand a minute in. Solid body shot from Allen and they trade hands. Muniz tries another spinning back kick, lands an oblique kick. Allen slips coming in. Two minutes in. Counter two-piece by Muniz lands clean. Low kick. Long 1-2 lands for Allen and they trade against the fence. Allen catches a body kick and takes him down, landing in side control with two minutes to go.
Full mount for Allen, hunting the arm triangle. He switches to an RNC. One minute to go. It’s getting deeper and there’s the tap.
Brendan Allen def. Andre Muniz via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:25 of Round 3
