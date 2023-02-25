UFC Vegas 70 in Tweets: Fighters react to Brendan Allen’s submission upset of Andre Muniz

Brendan Allen made the most of his short-notice headliner, submitting submission specialist Andre Muniz with short time left in their UFC Vegas 70 rendezvous.

Allen tapped Muniz at 4:25 of Round 3 with a rear-naked choke after a high-amplitude takedown and slick transition to back control, where he cranked until Muniz was forced to quit.

Originally scheduled for the co-main event, Allen and Muniz got a promotion when headliner Nikita Krylov was ruled out of a fight with Ryan Spann due to a reported food-borne illness.

Here’s what fighters had to say about the UFC Vegas 70 main card.

Brendan Allen def. Andre Muniz

Let’s go my g @BrendanAllenMMA way to put the cherry on top!!!#MEBA — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) February 26, 2023

Just like that — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) February 26, 2023

Wow!!!! B Allen with the sub! #UFCVegas70 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 26, 2023

Imoressive finish for @BrendanAllenMMA congrats buddy. — Paul Felder (@felderpaul) February 26, 2023

All these backpacks in the game! Slick RNC after a HUGE slam from Allen, over a BJJ black belt. Very impressive work! #UFCVegas70 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 26, 2023

Somebody lost a lot of money #UFCVegas70 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 26, 2023

Congrats Tatiana

You came a long way and put in the hard work! — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) February 26, 2023

Inspired, really. Congratulations Tatiana ! — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) February 26, 2023

Great to see Tatiana back she’s a problem!! — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) February 26, 2023