 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UFC Vegas 70 in Tweets: Fighters react to Brendan Allen’s submission upset of Andre Muniz

By Steven Marrocco
/ new
UFC Fight Night: Muniz v Allen Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Brendan Allen made the most of his short-notice headliner, submitting submission specialist Andre Muniz with short time left in their UFC Vegas 70 rendezvous.

Allen tapped Muniz at 4:25 of Round 3 with a rear-naked choke after a high-amplitude takedown and slick transition to back control, where he cranked until Muniz was forced to quit.

Originally scheduled for the co-main event, Allen and Muniz got a promotion when headliner Nikita Krylov was ruled out of a fight with Ryan Spann due to a reported food-borne illness.

Here’s what fighters had to say about the UFC Vegas 70 main card.

Brendan Allen def. Andre Muniz

Tatiana Suarez def. Montana De La Rosa

Mike Malott def. Yohan Lainesse

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting