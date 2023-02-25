UFC Vegas 70 in Tweets: Fighters react to Brendan Allen’s submission upset of Andre Muniz

Brendan Allen made the most of his short-notice headliner, submitting submission specialist Andre Muniz with short time left in their UFC Vegas 70 rendezvous.
Allen tapped Muniz at 4:25 of Round 3 with a rear-naked choke after a high-amplitude takedown and slick transition to back control, where he cranked until Muniz was forced to quit.
Originally scheduled for the co-main event, Allen and Muniz got a promotion when headliner Nikita Krylov was ruled out of a fight with Ryan Spann due to a reported food-borne illness.
Here’s what fighters had to say about the UFC Vegas 70 main card.
Brendan Allen def. Andre Muniz
Let’s go my g @BrendanAllenMMA way to put the cherry on top!!!#MEBA— Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) February 26, 2023
Congratulations @BrendanAllenMMA !#Louisiana— The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) February 26, 2023
Congratulations @BrendanAllenMMA @ufc #ufc #apex #ufcfightnight !!— Julianna Peña (@VenezuelanVixen) February 26, 2023
Just like that— Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) February 26, 2023
Let’s goooooooooooo @BrendanAllenMMA— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) February 26, 2023
Wow!!!! B Allen with the sub! #UFCVegas70— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 26, 2023
Imoressive finish for @BrendanAllenMMA congrats buddy.— Paul Felder (@felderpaul) February 26, 2023
All these backpacks in the game! Slick RNC after a HUGE slam from Allen, over a BJJ black belt. Very impressive work! #UFCVegas70— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 26, 2023
Somebody lost a lot of money #UFCVegas70— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 26, 2023
Tatiana Suarez def. Montana De La Rosa
Congrats Tatiana— Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) February 26, 2023
You came a long way and put in the hard work!
Welcome back @tatianaufc #UFC— Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) February 26, 2023
Welcome back @tatianaufc nice guillotine submission win @ufc #UFCVegas70 #undefeated— Charles Rosa (@CharlesRosaMMA) February 26, 2023
Let’s go @tatianaufc congratulations! So proud of you and what you battled! #Motivation #ufc— Julian marquez (@JMarquezMMA) February 26, 2023
Inspired, really. Congratulations Tatiana !— Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) February 26, 2023
Great to see Tatiana back she’s a problem!!— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) February 26, 2023
Mike Malott def. Yohan Lainesse
That choke looked TIGHT as soon as Malott connected his hands #UFCVegas70— Joe Joe Giannetti (@Giannettimma) February 26, 2023
