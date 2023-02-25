Watch Tatiana Suarez vs. Montana De La Rosa full fight video highlights from their UFC Vegas 70 main card showdown Saturday night, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets.

UFC Vegas 70: Muniz vs. Allen took place Sept. 25 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Once considered a top contender, Tatiana Suarez (8-0) returned from a four-year layoff due to injuries to face Montana De La Rosa (12-7-1) in a flyweight bout on the night’s main event, which aired live on ESPN+.

Catch all the video highlights below.

Tatiana Suarez is victorious again after more than three years away from the cage #UFCVegas70



