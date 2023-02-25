Watch Tatiana Suarez vs. Montana De La Rosa full fight video highlights from their UFC Vegas 70 main card showdown Saturday night, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets.
UFC Vegas 70: Muniz vs. Allen took place Sept. 25 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Once considered a top contender, Tatiana Suarez (8-0) returned from a four-year layoff due to injuries to face Montana De La Rosa (12-7-1) in a flyweight bout on the night’s main event, which aired live on ESPN+.
Catch all the video highlights below.
Back inside the Octagon after 1,359 days #UFCVegas70 pic.twitter.com/4LEoSxxLnY— UFC (@ufc) February 26, 2023
Tatiana Suarez is victorious again after more than three years away from the cage #UFCVegas70— MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) February 26, 2023
(via @espnmma) pic.twitter.com/sPUk3Mgt2E
SHE MAKES GOOD ON THE RETURN!!!!— UFC (@ufc) February 26, 2023
Submission finish for @TatianaUFC #UFCVegas70 pic.twitter.com/VWRMKcyZvs
Welcome back @TatianaUFC #UFCVegas70 pic.twitter.com/mbyFlbK1JV— UFC (@ufc) February 26, 2023
For more on Suarez vs. De La Rosa, check out the live blog by MMA Mania.
Round 1: Early combo from De La Rosa. Suarez ties up and they battle for grips until Suarez hauls her to the fence. De La Rosa initially defends with a front headlock, but ends up in bottom guard a minute in. Trying to get her back against the fence two minutes in. Suarez staying tight, pinning De LA Rosa’s arm behind her back. De La Rosa gives up her back standing and Suarez shows excellent balance to not fall off the top. Knee inside, back in on the hips with two minutes to go.
Suarez holding onto a single-leg as they swat each other with arm punches. Solid knee from Suarez with a minute to go. Suarez transitions to a double-leg, doesn’t commit before the bell. 10-9 Suarez.
Round 2: Suarez tries a side kick, slips, avoids a head kick. She ties up, eats some short uppercuts, then hits a head-and-arm throw into scarf hold. Now side control a minute in. Short shots from Suarez. Looking for a keylock, can’t get it, moves to front headlock when De La Rosa gets to her knees. De LA Rosa makes it up and avoids a whizzer kick before putting her on the fence. They jockey for position in the clinch until Suarez jumps guard on a guillotine, and after a brief struggle, De La Rosa is forced to tap.
Tatiana Suarez def. Montana De La Rosa via submission (guillotine choke) at 2:51 of Round 2
