Watch Floyd Mayweather vs. Aaron Chalmers full fight video highlights from their main event showdown Saturday night, courtesy of multiple outlets.

Mayweather vs. Chalmers took place Sept. 25 at the O2 Arena in London, England. Hall of Fame boxing champion Floyd Mayweather and Bellator veteran Aaron Chalmers collided in an exhibition fight. The fight aired live on Zeus Network pay-per-view.

Catch all the video highlights below.

Another exhibition bout against an overmatched MMA fighter, another easy "win" for Floyd Mayweather. Floyd was just having fun out there. Congrats to Aaron Chalmers on showing up and getting a bag. #MayweatherChalmers pic.twitter.com/yxPvh9hbpG

As long as Mayweather is doing exhibitions…I’m going to keep on watching! #Boxing #MayweatherChalmers pic.twitter.com/SFTG0A81lt

For more on Mayweather vs. Chalmers, check out the live blog by MMA Fighting’s Alexander K. Lee.

Round 1: Mayweather letting Chalmers feel his right hand early. Chalmers looks to counter with body shots, but Mayweather controlling the range with his jab. Another glancing right hand lands for Mayweather. Chalmers with lots of head movement, level changing, but little significant offense. Short uppercut by Mayweather. Mayweather scores with a jab.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Mayweather

Round 2: Mayweather fires a jab right through Chalmers’ defense, popping his head back. Lunging hook scores for Mayweather. Chalmers with a jab that falls short. Chalmers narrowly avoids a right hand. Mayweather fires another, then goes head-body. Jab by Mayweather. Mayweather sticking and moving. Chalmers fires a three-punch combo that hits nothing but air. Right hand by Mayweather backs Chalmers up.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Mayweather. Overall, 20-18 Mayweather

Round 3: Chalmers coming out more aggressive, but he still can’t connect with anything solid. Mayweather wins an exchange with a high counter. Another jab pops Chalmers’ chin. Mayweather getting loose and that right hand lands. Mayweather punishing Chalmers with that jab. Chalmers advance and eats a right hand.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Mayweather. Overall, 30-27 Mayweather

Round 4: Chalmers eats another jab. Mayweather content to hang out in the corner, Chalmers can’t figure him out. Jab by Mayweather and he fires a hard right that Chalmers ducks. Mayweather’s jab is automatic. He rips a left hand to Chalmers’ body. Chalmers tries to corner Mayweather, but Mayweather slips a combination.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Mayweather. Overall, 40-36 Mayweather

Round 5: Mayweather opens another round with a stiff jab. It’s been impossible for Chalmers to take a forward step. Big right by Mayweather. Then a left hook from Mayweather. Mayweather lands a short uppercut to the body. He starts talking to a cameraman. Easy work through five rounds for Mayweather.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Mayweather. Overall, 50-45 Mayweather

Round 6: Mayweather peppers Chalmers with more jabs and he’s talking now, telling Chalmers to hit him. He’s circling Chalmers and picking him apart. Mayweather with a 1-2. He’s connecting at will. Chalmers looks content to ride this one out as Mayweather pumps jabs into his face. One more right hand from Mayweather lands.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Mayweather. Overall, 60-54 Mayweather

Round 7: Mayweather just daring Chalmers to throw. More jabs, but Chalmers at least tries to answer with a couple of punches that bounce off Mayweather’s arms. Mayweather to the body, then he goes back to the right hand. Another right follows and Chalmers felt that one. Mayweather just trotting around Chalmers as another round comes to a close.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Mayweather. Overall, 70-63 Mayweather

Round 8: Chalmers coming out firing, to his credit, he hasn’t given up. Mayweather lands a counter right and then a jab. Chalmers swinging big and missing big. Mayweather hits two jabs then slips out of the corner. Chalmers chasing to no avail. Mayweather dodges a combo and lands one more right to put a period on this performance.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Mayweather. Overall, 80-72 Mayweather

Official result: Floyd Mayweather vs. Aaron Chalmers ends in a no decision (exhibition bout)