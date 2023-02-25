Mayweather vs. Chalmers results: Floyd Mayweather cruises, styles on Aaron Chalmers in exhibition bout

Floyd Mayweather didn’t let Aaron Chalmers spoil his birthday.

The boxing legend made easy work of Chalmers in their eight-round exhibition bout at O2 Arena in London on Saturday. Though the bout had no official winner, it was clear that Mayweather, who turned 46 on Friday, was leagues above the reality TV star.

For the duration of the 16-minute bout, Mayweather utilized his famous jab to punish Chalmers, popping his head back multiple times and preventing the Englishman from generating any significant offense. To Chalmers’ credit, he continued to advance throughout the fight, but was repeatedly met with stiff jabs, body shots, and on-point counters.

Both fighters were all smiles throughout the matchup, but it was Mayweather who had the most fun as he danced with a ring girl between rounds, jawed at Chalmers and the onlookers at ringside, and even sat on the ropes during one mid-fight break. As the contest went on, Mayweather only increased his advantage on the hypothetical cards as he circled and picked Chalmers apart.

Afterward, Mayweather expressed his gratitude to the U.K. fans and said it is becoming “the mecca of boxing.” Praising Chalmers, he called the former Bellator MMA fighter “tough as nails.”

When asked if he will fight in the U.K. again, Mayweather answered, “If the fans want me to come back, I’m coming back.”

As for Chalmers, he said in his post-fight interview that he hopes this high-profile bout with Mayweather keeps him in talks for potential fights with Jake Paul or KSI.