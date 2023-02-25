UFC Vegas 70 loses Nikita Krylov vs. Ryan Spann as main card begins

The main event for UFC Vegas 70 has been scrapped just as the main card was about to begin.

Nikita Krylov suffered an illness in the hours leading up to his fight with Ryan Spann, but despite every effort by the medical staff, he will not be able to compete. As a result, the Krylov vs. Spann fight has been scrapped from the card.

The announcement about the cancellation was made at the start of the UFC Vegas 70 broadcast.

According to the report from UFC broadcaster Megan Olivi, Krylov arrived at the UFC APEX for treatment and received fluids over the past 90 minutes with hopes that he would feel well enough to continue. Sadly, he still wasn’t feeling well enough to fight and his five-round bout with Spann was scrapped.

Later, Olivi cited the UFC medical team in diagnosing Krylov with a food-borne illness.

There’s no word yet if the UFC will attempt to rebook the fight for a later date.

As a result to the late change in the card, the middleweight fight between Andre Muniz and Brendan Allen will now serve as the three-round main event at UFC Vegas 70 on Saturday from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

The main card at UFC Vegas 70 now slips to four total fights with Muniz vs. Allen at the top.