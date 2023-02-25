UFC Vegas 70 video: Joe Solecki puts Carl Deaton to sleep with nasty choke

Joe Solecki entered the octagon on Saturday as the biggest favorite on the card, and he delivered a performance that matched that. He dominated Carl Deaton III from start-to-finish before putting his opponent to sleep with a nasty rear naked choke at UFC Vegas 70.

Solecki and Deaton met in the second bout of at the UFC APEX event. In the first round, Solecki took Deaton’s back on the feet and nearly got the submission, but Deaton showed his grit and weathered the storm. The wide grappling margin for Solecki continued to show in the second and eventually led to the fight-ending submission with just five seconds left in the round.

Check out the video of Solecki’s submission finish below.

Solecki originally was scheduled to face Benoit Saint Denis at UFC Vegas 69 a week prior before Saint Denis was forced out of the bout with an ankle injury. The victory improved Solecki’s UFC record to 5-1, with three of those wins coming via submission.

Deaton was signed as a short notice opponent, and his two-fight winning streak has come to an end.