Fabricio Andrade captures ONE Championship title after John Lineker’s corner stops fight in late rounds

After five long months, Fabricio Andrade finished what he started.

Andrade captured the ONE Championship bantamweight title with an electric performance over John Lineker on Friday night in the main event of ONE on Prime Video 7, which took place at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Andrade (9-2, 1 NC) battered and repeatedly rocked his Brazilian countryman with a barrage of piston-fast jabs and body work until Lineker’s corner mercifully stopped the bout heading into the final round.

“I have no words to explain what this means to me,” an emotional Andrade said through tears. “It’s been just such a long journey, so many hard things that I’ve been through in my life, with the dream to get here and become the world champion — and to be able to change my life and my family’s life, it’s unbelievable.”

Andrade and Lineker (35-10, 1 NC) previously met this past October in a bout Andrade was winning prior to landing an illegal third-round knee to the groin at ONE on Prime Video 3, which ultimately led to a no contest. Ahead of the fight, Lineker was stripped of his ONE Championship bantamweight title after unceremoniously missing weight by .75 pounds.

History repeated itself throughout much of Friday’s rematch. Andrade, 25, was consistently one step ahead of his 32-year-old foe, cracking Lineker with straight punches, knees up the middle, and hard counterstrikes. Andrade nearly ended Lineker’s night early with a massive right hand that put the former champ on wobbly legs at the end of the opening round. He then sent Lineker into survival mode again late in the fourth with another heavy salvo.

While Lineker was able to occasionally find a home for his trademark looping hooks, none of the power punches appeared to faze Andrade — though they did earn his respect.

“Man, he came to fight,” Andrade said of Lineker. “The first fight, he was scared. But this fight, he came to fight. You could see, I’ve got a lot of damage [on my face].”

The bout marked Lineker’s first loss since his UFC exit in 2019, while Andrade extended his own unbeaten streak to nine straight, including a seven-fight run in ONE Championship.

In his post-fight interview, Andrade called for his first title defense to come against Stephen Loman, the 27-year-old who upset ex-champ Bibiano Fernandes this past November.

Complete ONE on Prime Video 7 results can be seen below.

Main Card

Fabricio Andrade def. John Lineker via TKO (corner stoppage) at 5:00 of Round 4

Tawanchai P.K.Saenchai def. Jamal Yusupov via KO (leg kick) at :49 of Round 1 — ONE featherweight Muay Thai championship bout

Martin Nguyen def. Leonardo Casotti via unanimous decision

Saemapetch Fairtex def. Zhang Chenglong via unanimous decision – kickboxing bout

Danny Kingad def. Eko Roni Saputra via unanimous decision

Danielle Kelly def. Ayaka Miura via unanimous decision — submission grappling bout

Françesco Xhaja def. Andrei Stoica via split decision — kickboxing bout

Preliminary Card