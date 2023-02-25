Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury weigh-in video

At the Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury weigh-ins Saturday, Jake Paul and Tommy Fury will step on the scale.

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury have to hit 185 pounds, the cruiserweight limit for their main event showdown on ESPN+.

In the co-main event, Ilunga Makabu and Badou Jack will compete in a championship cruiserweight contest, with Makabu’s WBC cruiserweight title on the line. Similar to the main event, Makabu and Jack will both have to hit 185 pounds.

Watch the official weigh-ins above from Saudi Arabia.

The Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury official weigh-ins are expected to begin at 4:30 a.m. ET.

The complete Paul vs. Fury weigh-in results are below.

Main card (2 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV)

Jake Paul (183.6) vs. Tommy Fury (184.5)

Ilunga Makabu (198.5) vs. Badou Jack (199.8)

Ziyad Almaayouf (145.6) vs. Ronald Martinez (142.5)

Muhsin Cason (199.1) vs. Taryel Jafarov (200.5)

Bader Samreen (138) vs. Viorel Simion (138.6)

Preliminary card

Adam Saleh (139.6) vs. Stuart Kellogg (140.9)

Salman Hamada (176.2) vs. Philip Samson (167.6)

Ragad Al Naimi (131.9) vs. Perpetual Okaijah (125.7)

Ziad Al-Majrashi (131.7) vs. Philip Quansah (130.1)