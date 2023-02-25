 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury preview show: Who’s under more pressure to win?

By MMA Fighting Newswire
Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury is finally here. But after more than a year of trash talk, build-up, and false starts, is the combat sports world paying attention?

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Alexander K. Lee, and Jed Meshew discuss Sunday’s Paul vs. Fury boxing matchup, the level of interest in the fight, what’s at stake for both men, who should be feeling the most pressure, the all-or-nothing bet Paul and Fury agreed to ahead of the match, whether former UFC fighter Nate Diaz is next for Paul win or lose, and more.

Paul vs. Fury takes place February 26 at the Diriyah Arena in Saudi Arabia. MMA Fighting will have live coverage of the event all afternoon Sunday.

Catch the Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury preview show above. An audio-only version of the show can be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.

