UFC Vegas 70 Results: Krylov vs. Spann

By MMA Fighting Newswire
Nikita Krylov and Ryan Spann at UFC Vegas 70
Nikita Krylov and Ryan Spann will clash in the UFC Vegas 70 main event Saturday.
Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

MMA Fighting has UFC Vegas 70 results for the Krylov vs. Spann fight card Saturday night, a live blog of the main event, and more from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nev.

Nikita Krylov and Ryan Spann will clash in the main event in a light heavyweight contest. Krylov and Spann have both won three of their past five fights.

Undefeated prospect Tatiana Suarez makes her long-awaited return against Montana De La Rosa in a flyweight contest on the main card.

Check out UFC Vegas 70 results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Nikita Krylov vs. Ryan Spann

Andre Muniz vs. Brendan Allen

Augusto Sakai vs. Don’Tale Mayes

Tatiana Suarez vs. Montana De La Rosa

Mike Malott vs. Yohan Lainesse

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)

Erick Gonzalez vs. Trevor Peek

Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Gabriella Fernandes

Jordan Leavitt vs. Victor Martinez

Ode Osbourne vs. Charles Johnson

Joe Solecki vs. Carl Deaton

Rafael Alves vs. Nurullo Aliev

Hailey Cowan vs. Ailin Perez

