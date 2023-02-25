UFC Vegas 70 Results: Krylov vs. Spann

MMA Fighting has UFC Vegas 70 results for the Krylov vs. Spann fight card Saturday night, a live blog of the main event, and more from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nev.
Nikita Krylov and Ryan Spann will clash in the main event in a light heavyweight contest. Krylov and Spann have both won three of their past five fights.
Undefeated prospect Tatiana Suarez makes her long-awaited return against Montana De La Rosa in a flyweight contest on the main card.
Check out UFC Vegas 70 results below.
Main Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)
Augusto Sakai vs. Don’Tale Mayes
Tatiana Suarez vs. Montana De La Rosa
Mike Malott vs. Yohan Lainesse
Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)
Erick Gonzalez vs. Trevor Peek
Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Gabriella Fernandes
Jordan Leavitt vs. Victor Martinez
Ode Osbourne vs. Charles Johnson
Rafael Alves vs. Nurullo Aliev
Loading comments...