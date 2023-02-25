Mayweather vs. Chalmers Results: Live updates of the undercard and main event

MMA Fighting has Mayweather vs. Chalmers results live for the Floyd Mayweather vs. Aaron Chalmers fight card at The 02 in London, England.

When the main event begins, around 5 p.m. ET, check out our Mayweather vs. Chalmers live round-by-round updates for our live blog of the main event. It will be an eight-round exhibition contest.

Floyd Mayweather (50-0) will compete in his first boxing exhibition of the year. Mayweather competed in four exhibitions last year and has knocked out his past two opponents.

Aaron Chalmers (1-0) has competed in one pro boxing fight in his career. Chalmers compiled a 5-2 record during his MMA career.

Check out the Mayweather vs. Chalmers results below.

Main card (Zeus Network at 2 p.m. ET)

Floyd Mayweather vs. Aaron Chalmers (live blog)

Natalie Nunn vs. Tommie Lee

Ulysses Diaz vs. Khalas Karim

J’Hon Ingram vs. Meeks Kastelo

Antonio Zepeda vs. Christopher Lovejoy

Kevin Johnson vs. Mike Hales