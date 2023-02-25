Watch the Bellator 291 live stream online on MMA Fighting for the preliminary card at 11:30 a.m. ET on Saturday. The fight card for this portion of the event is as follows:

Karl Moore vs. Maciej Rozanski

Charlie Ward vs. Mike Shipman

Gokhan Saricam vs. Oleg Popov

Norbert Novenyi Jr. vs. Andy Manzolo

Brian Moore vs. Luca Iovine

Piotr Niedzielski vs. Richie Smullen

Darragh Kelly vs. Dorval Jordan

Asael Adjoudj vs. Liam McCracken

Elina Kallionidou vs. Jena Bishop

Kenny Mokhonoana vs. Craig McIntosh

Daniele Scatizzi vs. Dmytrii Hrytsenko

Steven Hill vs. Joel Kouadja

Khasan Magomedsharipov vs. Rafael Hudson

In the main event, Bellator welterweight champion Yaroslav Amosov will square off against Bellator interim champion Logan Storley.