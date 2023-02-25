Watch the Bellator 291 live stream online on MMA Fighting for the preliminary card at 11:30 a.m. ET on Saturday. The fight card for this portion of the event is as follows:
Karl Moore vs. Maciej Rozanski
Norbert Novenyi Jr. vs. Andy Manzolo
Piotr Niedzielski vs. Richie Smullen
Darragh Kelly vs. Dorval Jordan
Asael Adjoudj vs. Liam McCracken
Elina Kallionidou vs. Jena Bishop
Kenny Mokhonoana vs. Craig McIntosh
Daniele Scatizzi vs. Dmytrii Hrytsenko
Khasan Magomedsharipov vs. Rafael Hudson
In the main event, Bellator welterweight champion Yaroslav Amosov will square off against Bellator interim champion Logan Storley.
