UFC Vegas 70 preview show: Nikita Krylov vs. Ryan Spann, plus the return of Tatiana Suarez and more

Nikita Krylov and Ryan Spann battle it out in the light heavyweight main event of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 70 fight card, while all eyes in the MMA world appear to be on the return of Tatiana Suarez, who makes her first UFC appearance in nearly four years when she takes on Montana De La Rosa in a flyweight bout.

Join MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Shaun Al-Shatti, and Jed Meshew as they preview Saturday’s card at the APEX, discuss the main event, Suarez’s first fight back since June 2019, Andre Muniz vs. Brendan Allen in the co-main event, and more, as the UFC makes one last detour on the road to UFC 285, and the return of Jon Jones against Ciryl Gane for the heavyweight title.

Catch the UFC Vegas 70 preview show above. An audio-only version of the show can be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.