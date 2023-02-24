Illness knocks Hailey Cowan out of UFC Vegas 70 fight with Ailin Perez

Hailey Cowan’s UFC debut will have to wait.

During Friday’s official weigh-ins for UFC Vegas 70, it was announced that an illness has forced Cowan out of her preliminary bantamweight bout against Ailin Perez that was scheduled to take place Saturday at UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

Perez successfully weighed in at 135 pounds before it was later announced that her bout with Cowan was cancelled. Cowan did not step to the scale Friday.

This was to be Cowan’s UFC debut. The former Invicta FC and LFA standout earned a contract on Dana White’s Contender Series this past August with a split decision win over Claudia Leite. She has won two straight fights and holds a 7-2 pro record.

Perez was unsuccessful in her first UFC fight this past September. The Argentinian prospect lost by second-round rear-naked choke to Stephanie Egger at UFC Paris.

UFC Vegas 70 proceeds with 11 bouts.

It is not yet known if Cowan vs. Perez will be rescheduled.