UFC Vegas 70 weigh-in results: Tatiana Suarez makes flyweight for first fight since 2019, one bout cancelled

Tatiana Suarez is ready for her in-cage return.

Suarez (125) and opponent Montana De La Rosa (125.5) both successfully hit the flyweight mark at Friday’s official weigh-ins for UFC Vegas 70. This was Suarez’s first weigh-in appearance since June 2019 as she suffered a severe knee injury later that year that has kept her out of competition since.

Light heavyweight headliners Nikita Krylov and Ryan Spann also successfully made weight at 206 and 205 pounds, respectively.

In the co-main event, middleweight contenders Andre Muniz and Brendan Allen face off. Both fighters made use of the one-pound allowance for a non-title fight, successfully coming in at 186 pounds.

Saturday’s UFC APEX event took a hit when it was announced that Hailey Cowan would not be weighing in as was forced to withdraw from a preliminary bantamweight bout opposite Ailin Perez due to an illness. Earlier, Perez made weight at 135 pounds on the dot.

Check out UFC Vegas 70 weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Nikita Krylov (206) vs. Ryan Spann (205)

Andre Muniz (186) vs. Brendan Allen (186)

Augusto Sakai (265) vs. Don’Tale Mayes (261.5)

Tatiana Suarez (125) vs. Montana De La Rosa (125.5)

Mike Malott (171) vs. Yohan Lainesse (171)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)

Erick Gonzalez (156) vs. Trevor Peek (155.5)

Jasmine Jasudavicius (125.5) vs. Gabriella Fernandes (126)

Jordan Leavitt (155.5) vs. Victor Martinez (154.5)

Ode Osbourne (130) vs. Charles Johnson (130) — 130-pound catchweight

Joe Solecki (155.5) vs. Carl Deaton (156)

Rafael Alves (155) vs. Nurullo Aliev (155)

Hailey Cowan vs. Ailin Perez (135)*

*Cowan vs. Perez has been cancelled due to Cowan illness, per the UFC. Cowan did not weigh in