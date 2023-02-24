Heck of a Morning: Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane, Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury, more

Jon Jones’ long-awaited return to the octagon is a little over a week away as he prepares to face Ciryl Gane for the vacant heavyweight title in the main event of UFC 285. While there are a lot of questions about the matchup, and where the overall game of the former light heavyweight champion is at, what’s your biggest question about that fight?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck discusses the massive main event for next weekend’s UFC pay-per-view card and where Jones could go - win or lose. Additionally, topics include best ring announcers in combat sports, Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury and the potential pressures for both fighters, Chris Curtis’ reaction to the UFC 287 lineup and his bout with Kelvin Gastelum being on the prelims, Francis Ngannou in boxing, and more.

