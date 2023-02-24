UFC Vegas 70 weigh-in video

At the UFC Vegas 70 weigh-ins, all 24 fighters on Saturday’s fight card in Las Vegas will step on the scale Friday. MMA Fighting will have highlights of the official weigh-ins when available.

Watch a live stream of the official weigh-ins above, courtesy of mixedmartialarts.com.

In the main event, Ryan Spann and Nikita Krylov can weigh no more than 206 pounds, the maximum allowed for their non-title light heavweight fight.

See highlights of the weigh-ins for the top 3 fights here.

Main event first to the scale!@KrylovUFC in at 206lbs for tomorrow's #UFCVegas70 headliner ⚖️ pic.twitter.com/12aAjj4qW3 — UFC (@ufc) February 24, 2023

And just like that our main event is official!@Superman_Spann hits the scale at 205 for #UFCVegas70 pic.twitter.com/TUCxYYq47D — UFC (@ufc) February 24, 2023

The return is OFFICIAL! @TatianaUFC in at 125lbs for her return to the Octagon tomorrow night! #UFCVegas70 pic.twitter.com/ibz0jAQsOR — UFC (@ufc) February 24, 2023

The UFC Vegas 70 weigh-ins begin at 12 p.m. ET.

Check out UFC Vegas 70 weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Nikita Krylov (206) vs. Ryan Spann (205)

Andre Muniz (186) vs. Brendan Allen (186)

Augusto Sakai vs. Don’Tale Mayes

Tatiana Suarez (125) vs. Montana De La Rosa

Mike Malott (171) vs. Yohan Lainesse

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)

Erick Gonzalez vs. Trevor Peek (155.5)

Jasmine Jasudavicius (125.5) vs. Gabriella Fernandes (126)

Jordan Leavitt (155.5) vs. Victor Martinez (154.5)

Ode Osbourne (130) vs. Charles Johnson — 130-pound catchweight

Joe Solecki (155.5) vs. Carl Deaton (156)

Rafael Alves vs. Nurullo Aliev

Hailey Cowan vs. Ailin Perez (135)*

*Cowan vs. Perez has been cancelled due to Cowan illness, per the UFC. Cowan did not weigh in