 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UFC Vegas 70 weigh-in video

By MMA Fighting Newswire Updated
/ new

At the UFC Vegas 70 weigh-ins, all 24 fighters on Saturday’s fight card in Las Vegas will step on the scale Friday. MMA Fighting will have highlights of the official weigh-ins when available.

Watch a live stream of the official weigh-ins above, courtesy of mixedmartialarts.com.

In the main event, Ryan Spann and Nikita Krylov can weigh no more than 206 pounds, the maximum allowed for their non-title light heavweight fight.

See highlights of the weigh-ins for the top 3 fights here.

The UFC Vegas 70 weigh-ins begin at 12 p.m. ET.

Check out UFC Vegas 70 weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Nikita Krylov (206) vs. Ryan Spann (205)

Andre Muniz (186) vs. Brendan Allen (186)

Augusto Sakai vs. Don’Tale Mayes

Tatiana Suarez (125) vs. Montana De La Rosa

Mike Malott (171) vs. Yohan Lainesse

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)

Erick Gonzalez vs. Trevor Peek (155.5)

Jasmine Jasudavicius (125.5) vs. Gabriella Fernandes (126)

Jordan Leavitt (155.5) vs. Victor Martinez (154.5)

Ode Osbourne (130) vs. Charles Johnson — 130-pound catchweight

Joe Solecki (155.5) vs. Carl Deaton (156)

Rafael Alves vs. Nurullo Aliev

Hailey Cowan vs. Ailin Perez (135)*

*Cowan vs. Perez has been cancelled due to Cowan illness, per the UFC. Cowan did not weigh in

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting