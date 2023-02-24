MMA Fighting has Bellator 291 weigh-in video for Saturday’s event at 3Arena in Dublin.

In the main event, undisputed welterweight champ Yaroslav Amosov and and interim titleholder Logan Storley can weigh no more than 170 pounds for their Bellator welterweight title bout.

In the co-main event, one-time featherweight title challenger Pedro Carvalho faces off with Jeremy Kennedy.

The Bellator 291 ceremonial weigh-ins will begin at 8 a.m. ET.

Get Bellator 291 weigh-in results below.

Main Card (Showtime at 4 p.m. ET)

Yaroslav Amosov (169.4) vs. Logan Storley (169.4)

Pedro Carvalho (145.4) vs. Jeremy Kennedy (146)

Peter Queally (155.4) vs. Bryce Logan (155.8)

Sinead Kavanagh (146) vs. Janay Harding (145.1)

Preliminary Card (MMA Fighting at 11:30 a.m. ET)

Karl Moore (205.4) vs. Maciej Rozanski (205.6)

Charlie Ward (185.2) vs. Mike Shipman (184.8)

Gokhan Saricam (265) vs. Oleg Popov (265)

Norbert Novenyi Jr. (185.6) vs. Andy Manzolo (185.0)

Brian Moore (135.8) vs. Luca Iovine (134.6)

Piotr Niedzielski (145.1) vs. Richie Smullen (144.8)

Darragh Kelly (145.2) vs. Dorval Jordan (145.2)

Asael Adjoudj (145.8) vs. Liam McCracken (145.8)

Khasan Magomedsharipov (145.6) vs. Rafael Hudson (145.2)

Elina Kallionidou (124.8) vs. Jena Bishop (125.2)

Kenny Mokhonoana (145.6) vs. Craig McIntosh (145.8)

Daniele Scatizzi (164.2) vs. Dmytrii Hrytsenko (164.2)

Steven Hill (170.2) vs. Joel Kouadja (171)