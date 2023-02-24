Jake Paul says ‘it’s time to get down to business’ with Nate Diaz after Tommy Fury fight

After dispatching Tommy Fury this weekend, Jake Paul says Nate Diaz is next.

This Sunday, Paul faces Fury in their long-awaited grudge match. Should he win, Paul will move to 7-0 in his professional career and silence the critic who disparage Paul for only fighting MMA fighters. Those critics won’t have to stay quiet too long though, because according to Paul, plans are already underway for his next bout to come against Nate Diaz.

“I think they are ready,” Paul told Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour. “I’m getting through Sunday and we’re gonna line that one up ASAP. I think that’s next. I think that’s what the fans want, and that’s who I want. There’s been a lot of back and forth, we’ve said our stuff, but it’s time to get down to business.

Paul and Diaz have been circling each other for a fight for some time now, with Diaz even suggesting he was going to fight Paul during his final post-fight speech in the UFC. Paul meanwhile, continues to call out Diaz, even offering to fight Diaz in an MMA bout after they square off in boxing first. And according to Paul, that offer is still on the table, but he’s not sure Diaz is in for that.

“I want to do one fight boxing, one fight MMA, but I’m not sure if Nate’s team is like fully aligned on that yet,” Paul said. “Or I don’t know if they realize how serious I am about that. I think they thought I was just doing it for hype, but I’m dead ass.”

Paul went on to say that they are targeting the boxing match with Diaz for later this year, potentially this summer, but that nothing is set in stone yet. He also noted that there are a number of other matchups out there waiting for him, particularly a grudge match with fellow YouTube-turned-boxer KSI. However, if he has his druthers, Diaz is first on the list.

“I think Diaz probably,” Paul said. “[It’s] just more interesting. I think the real fight world and combat sports world would be highly engaged with that fight. I think the internet will love me vs. KSI and the younger kids, but like I said, I’m on the path to be a world champion. I like fights against real fighters.”