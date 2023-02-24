Morning Report: Coach: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Conor McGregor would be ‘blockbuster megafight’

Khamzat Chimaev has reached rarified air as a UFC superstar.

Few fighters in MMA history have burst onto the scene in the fashion and speed of Chimaev. After dominating his opposition in an unheard-of manner in 2020, “Borz” was thrown to the upper echelon of the welterweight division and now finds himself firmly planted as a top contender.

Recent weight issues canceled Chimaev’s high-profile clash with long-time star Nate Diaz this past September, but for the right opportunity, a welterweight return could be in the cards. Timing-wise, things are looking good for UFC’s biggest names in 2023 as many are getting back to work, including Conor McGregor. Chimaev’s coach Andreas Michael believes a matchup between the two would be about as big as it gets.

“That is a megafight,” Michael told Submission Radio. “At the end of the day, it’s not me that’s making weight. If Khamzat feels that he wants to go down to welterweight, I believe that he can do it. He can do whatever he wants. If you put your mind to it, you can do whatever you want. Piece of cake.

“It would be a blockbuster. It would be an amazing fight, box office hit pay-per-view. That is — what a fight that would be, wow.”

Before any possible talks of Chimaev vs. McGregor, the Irishman will first have to get through The Ultimate Fighter 31 as a coach opposite Michael Chandler. McGregor and Chandler are then expected to fight sometime after the season’s conclusion later this year at a weight yet to be determined — likely at 155 or 170 pounds.

Chimaev, on the other hand, continues his search for what’s next after dominating Kevin Holland in his shake-up bout after his September weight shenanigans. Middleweight appears to be the next stop for Chimaev in the octagon, but he’ll first focus on Ramadan. Michael ideally wants a title fight for his protege, but a top contender is the most realistic option at the very least.

“We were getting ready for [Alex] Pereira, but that fell out, so everyone’s calling out Khamzat,” Michael said. “I know he’s probably the money fight now. So, we don’t take a lot of that serious. Because if the top dogs took all the callouts seriously then he has to make sense. You only have a certain amount of fights in you in your whole lifetime. So, make them count.

“He’s not at that stage now where he’s just going to show that he’s tough and take on people that don’t pay you forward. They just keep you stagnating. We all respect everyone, it’s just that things need to make sense.”

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS

Sedriques Dumas (7-0) vs. Josh Fremd (9-4); UFC Las Vegas, March 11

Gunnar Nelson (18-5-1) vs. Bryan Barberena (18-9); UFC 286, March 18

Emi Fujino (26-13, 1 NC) vs. Edna Oliveira (10-11-1); Pancrase 332, March 26

Cody Stamann (21-5-1) vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade (28-5, 1 NC); UFC Fight Night, May 13

Abdul Razak Alhassan (12-5) vs. Brunno Ferreira (10-0); UFC Fight Night, May 20

FINAL THOUGHTS

I honestly thought it would have been a genius move for the UFC to capitalize on something as absurd as Chimaev vs. McGregor right after Chimaev got off to his red-hot start in the promotion. We all know how it ends, especially now, but at that time there were still enough big question marks along with the incredible hype to make it pretty damn compelling. Timing is everything though, and I think if there was any timing for that one, it’s definitely passed.

Happy Friday, gang. Thanks for reading and enjoy this loaded MMA weekend.

