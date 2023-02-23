Jose Johnson vs. Garret Armfield pulled from UFC Vegas 70 card

Contender Series veteran Jose Johnson will have to wait until a later date to make his octagon debut after he was pulled from UFC Vegas 70 due to a medical issue.

With Johnson unable to compete, his fight against Garret Armfield has been scrapped from the card. UFC officials announced the news on Thursday.

With a 15-7 record, Johnson earned his way into the UFC with three straight wins. His streak was capped off by a unanimous decision victory over Jack Cartwright on Dana White’s Contender Series this past August.

Johnson was previously scheduled to debut this past November, but he was also forced out of that bout as well. Now, the unnamed medical issue will once again prevent him from fighting.

As for Armfield, he sought his first UFC win after coming up short in his debut against David Onama back in July 2022. That loss snapped a three-fight winning streak under regional promotions such as Shamrock FC.

With Johnson vs. Armfield scrapped, UFC Vegas 70 moves forward with 12 total fights, including the main event, which pits Nikita Krylov against Ryan Spann in a five-round light heavyweight showcase.