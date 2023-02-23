Video: Jake Paul, Tommy Fury make ‘all or nothing’ bet ahead of Sunday boxing match

Jake Paul is famous for making pre-fight wagers with opponents, and Tommy Fury is no different.

The 26-year-old fighter offered an even bigger proposition to Fury with huge financial stakes up for grabs, throwing down the gauntlet after Fury promised “you’re getting put to sleep inside four rounds” during a press conference for Sunday’s grudge match.

“I think we make a deal then since you’re so confident,” Paul responded. “I think we make a deal. If you win, I’ll pay you double what I’m paying you already. But if I win, I take everything that I’m paying you.

“Deal or no deal since you’re so confident. Deal or not deal? I want to shake on it.”

Paul has won past bets against Tyron Woodley, who ended up with a Jake Paul tattoo, and Anderson Silva, who agreed to support his fighter’s union idea.

Paul stood up and offered a handshake on the deal, and Fury also rose to his feet as the fighters continued barking back and forth at each other on stage.

While that continued, Fury’s father and trainer John Fury accepted the bet on his son’s behalf — and he made sure the offer was legal and binding.

“You’re dealt – you’ve got a deal,” John Fury shouted. “All or nothing. You’ve got it. Just to confirm, can we have this in writing, please, as well? Because you know what? Thank you Jake, you’re making our night and stay even better.”

Paul and Fury eventually shook hands, but the chirping continued with both fighters trying to make each other flinch by making a move while other people on stage including heavyweight boxer Derek Chisora kept them separated.

Order was eventually restored, and Paul promised the wager was legitimate with contracts awaiting Fury’s signature.

“You heard that ladies and gentlemen, it’s a deal,” Paul said. “My lawyers actually already have the contract ready. You know what’s funny, Tommy, is that your dad agreed to the deal before you. Your dad is more confident than you.”

Fury’s father then answered back, having a laugh at a bet that could potentially earn his son double his pay.

“If Jake Paul beats Tommy Fury, Tommy Fury don’t deserve paying,” John Fury said.

The back-and-forth chatter finally came to an end with Paul and Fury coming face-to-face during an intense staredown. The fighters eventually separated with plans for one final faceoff during the weigh-ins, which are scheduled for 4:30 a.m. ET/ 1:30 a.m PT on Saturday from Saudi Arabia.