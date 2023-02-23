Heck of a Morning: Will Dustin Poirier get next title shot against Islam Makhachev?

Dustin Poirier wants to be Islam Makahchev’s next challenger for the UFC lightweight title coming off of his finish of Michael Chandler this past November at UFC 281. What are the chances “The Diamond” gets his wish?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck discusses why it shouldn’t come as a surprise of Poirier does end up fighting Makhachev for the title next, even if Beneil Dariush beats Charles Oliveira at UFC 288 in May. Additionally, topics include Tatiana Suarez’s return to the octagon this Saturday and her plan to move back down to strawweight after UFC Vegas 70, Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 for the vacant heavyweight title, who Jones could fight next if he loses to Gane, Curtis Blaydes vs. Sergei Pavlovich being announced as the main event of the UFC’s April 22 card, and more.

