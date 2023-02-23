Between the Links: Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury, Erin Blanchfield shines, UFC Vegas 70 vs. Bellator 291

This Sunday, Jake Paul returns to the boxing ring and is scheduled to finally fight Tommy Fury. The question is, does this fight have nearly the buzz as any of Paul’s recent bouts, or do people care about it?

On an all-new edition of Between the Links, the panel will discuss Sunday’s boxing match in Saudi Arabia and why the buzz feels very low for this one compared to his fights with Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley, or Ben Askren. Additionally, topics include Erin Blanchfield’s massive win over Jessica Andrade at UFC Vegas69 and whether she should fight for the title next, or get another fight under her belt, this weekend’s UFC Vegas 70 and Bellator 291 cards, the main events between Ryan Spann and Nikita Krylov, as well as the Bellator welterweight title fight between Yaroslav Amosov and Logan Storley, Tatiana Suarez’s long-awaited return, other news and notes, including a potential burying of the hatchet between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier ahead of UFC 285, and more.

Host Mike Heck will be joined by MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew to discuss the biggest stories in MMA and beyond.

Watch the show live at 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT in the video above.

If you missed the show live, you can still watch above, or listen to the podcast version, which can be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever you get your pods.