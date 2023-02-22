Marina Rodriguez, Virna Jandiroba agree to fight at UFC 288

Top-ranked Brazilian strawweights Marina Rodriguez and Virna Jandiroba have agreed to face off inside the octagon at UFC 288 on May 6.

Multiple people with knowledge of the situation confirmed the matchup to MMA Fighting following a report from Igor Melotto.

The UFC has yet to announce a venue and location for the card, which also features Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo in the main event, plus the return of Charles Oliveira opposite Beneil Dariush.

Rodriguez and Jandiroba are ranked No. 6 and No. 11 at 115 pounds, respectively, in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings.

Rodriguez (16-2-2) is looking to rebound from a third-round knockout defeat to Amanda Lemos in November, which snapped a four-fight winning streak over the likes of Amanda Ribas, Michelle Waterson-Gomez, Mackenzie Dern, and Yan Xiaonan.

Jandiroba (18-3) defeated Angela Hill in her most recent octagon appearance in May 2022. The former Invicta FC champion is 4-3 under the UFC banner. She inked a new four-fight deal with the company in the process of getting the Rodriguez fight done.