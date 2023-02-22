No Bets Barred: Can Jake Paul keep the money train rolling against Tommy Fury? Plus UFC Vegas 70 and Bellator 291 action

This weekend is a monster one in combat sports with no less than FIVE major events taking place, and so of course the No Bets Barred boys are here to break down all the betting action.

First, co-hosts Conner Burks and Jed Meshew dive into yet another UFC Fight Night card, UFC Vegas 70 taking place at the APEX and headlined by a light heavyweight matchup between Nikita Krylov and Ryan Spann. Both Conner and Jed are a little wary of the main event, but have no such qualms about Andre Muniz and the long-awaited return of Tatiana Suarez; plus, both guys end up with a few other plays on the card.

Next, the boys jump into discussions about Bellator 291, with some main event action for Jed and a finely minted Chalk Soup parlay for Conner, before quick-hitting KSW and ONE Championship bets, and then rounding the whole thing out by breaking down the biggest fight of the weekend: Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury.

Tune in for Episode 36 of No Bets Barred.

