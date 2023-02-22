Beneil Dariush opens as betting favorite to defeat Charles Oliveira, keep win streak alive at UFC 288

Oddsmakers like Beneil Dariush’s chances to keep his win streak alive at UFC 288.

Dariush is set to meet former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira in a high-profile contenders bout on May 6, with the winner likely taking pole position for the next title shot against UFC champion Islam Makhachev. Opening betting lines (courtesy of BetOnline) put Dariush as a -120 favorite to defeat Oliveira (+100) — and those odds have only widened in the days since, with Dariush currently sitting as a -140 favorite to beat Oliveira (+120).

For the uninitiated, that means a $100 bet on Dariush will net a profit of $71.43 in the event of a win, while a $100 bet on Oliveira would net a winning profit of $120.

Dariush (22-4-1) enters the bout riding one of the division’s most impressive win streaks. The 33-year-old contender has won eight consecutive fights, highlighted by victories over Mateusz Gamrot, Tony Ferguson, Drew Dober, Diego Ferreira, and more.

Oliveira (33-9, 1 NC) just saw his own 11-fight win streak snapped at the hands of Makhachev this past October at UFC 280. The UFC’s all-time submissions and finishes leader, the 33-year-old ex-champ finished Michael Chandler, Dustin Poirier, and Justin Gaethje over the course of his title reign from 2021-22.

UFC 288 is headlined by a bantamweight championship bout between Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo. A location and venue for the event has yet to be determined.

The current Oliveira vs. Dariush betting lines can be seen below.