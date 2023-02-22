The MMA Hour with Jake Paul, KSI in studio, Yair Rodriguez, Erin Blanchfield, Aaron Chalmers, and Jasmine Jasudavicius

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: We kick off the show by answering all your questions in another round of On The Nose.

2:05 p.m.: UFC featherweight Yair Rodriguez returns following his spectacular interim title win at UFC 284.

2:30 p.m.: KSI joins us in studio to discuss his latest boxing win, what’s next, and more.

3:35 p.m.: Former Bellator fighter and reality TV star Aaron Chalmers previews his Saturday boxing exhibition against Floyd Mayweather Jr.

4 p.m.: Erin Blanchfield looks back at her breakout win over Jessica Andrade at UFC Vegas 69.

4:25 p.m.: UFC flyweight Jasmine Jasudavicius previews her bout this Saturday against Gabriella Fernandes at UFC Vegas 70.

4:45 p.m.: Jake Paul will discuss his upcoming fight against Tommy Fury on Sunday.

5:15 p.m.: GC and the Parlay Pals make our best bets for the combat sports weekend.

