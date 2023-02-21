Mackenzie Dern vs. Angela Hill added to May 13 UFC event

Strawweight veterans Mackenzie Dern and Angela Hill will face off at a UFC event scheduled for May 13.

A city and venue have yet to be confirmed for the event, though the promotion typically hosts Fight Night events at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. MMA Junkie first reported the matchup, which was confirmed to MMA Fighting by a person close to negotiations. The official bout order has not been released.

Dern gets back to work after a majority decision loss in her previous outing, a UFC Vegas 61 fight with Yan Xiaonan, which left her at 1-2 in her past three bouts. Prior to that, the jiu-jitsu ace stormed into contention with a four-fight winning streak.

Hill comes to the matchup on the opposite side of the resume, with a recent decision over Emily Ducote marking her second straight win. Prior to that, the 38-year-old strawweight vet lost three straight, all by decision. With 22 fights under her belt, she is one of the most experienced fighters on the UFC roster.

The May 13 UFC event is headlined by a light heavyweight matchup between one-time title challenger Anthony Smith and Johnny Walker.