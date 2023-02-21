William Knight no longer with UFC following much-maligned performance against Marcin Prachnio

In a turn many saw coming, William Knight is no longer with the UFC.

UFC officials confirmed Tuesday that Knight completed his contract with the UFC and is no longer with the organization following his bizarre loss to Marcin Prachnio at UFC Vegas 69.

Knight’s performance on Saturday was heavily criticized for his lack of offense. He landed only eight strikes in the entire fight despite the bout being contested exclusively on the feet. Knight himself addressed the fight afterwards, saying he simply “froze up” inside the cage. Knight is a two-time winner on Dana White’s Contender Series, with an overall record of 3-4 in the promotion, however the Prachnio loss marked his third straight UFC defeat.

The UFC also parted ways with another fighter who came up short on Saturday: Light heavyweight Jordan Wright. Wright lost a tepid decision to Zac Pauga in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 69, his fourth consecutive defeat under the UFC banner. Officials confirmed that Wright’s contract with the promotion has also been completed.