Sidney Outlaw flunks drug test, Brent Primus enters lightweight grand prix at Bellator Paris

Bellator lightweight Sidney Outlaw failed an out-of-competition drug test in connection with his Bellator Paris fight against Mansour Barnaoui and has been suspended for six months.

Outlaw came up positive for three separate banned substances: ostarine, cardarine and anastrozole, per Michael Mazzulli, who serves as the promotion’s regulator for overseas events. Outlaw’s suspension is retroactive to the date of his positive drug test on Feb. 4, ruling him out of the Bellator lightweight grand prix in a quarterfinal bout against Barnaoui. He is eligible to compete again on Aug. 4.

In Outlaw’s place goes ex-lightweight champ Brent Primus, who recently complained that he was left out of the $1 million competition, which kicks off at Bellator 292 on March 10 in San Jose, Calif.

Brent Primus tells @guicruzzz he “wanted to cry” after finding out he was left out of Bellator's lightweight grand prix.



ESPN.com first reported Outlaw’s positive test and Primus’ inclusion in the tournament. Mazzulli said Outlaw will also need to submit two to three clean drug tests before his suspension is cleared. He was not aware if Outlaw planned to appeal the result.

Mazzulli added that the remaining competitors confirmed for the Bellator lightweight grand prix were also drug tested and came back negative for banned substances.

Ostarine, a selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM), mimics muscle-building drugs and is banned at all times, per the World Anti-Doping Agency. The compound has been linked to several cases involving tainted supplements; UFC fighters have been able to lessen sanctions by linking their positive drug tests to over-the-counter supplements. Cardarine is classified as a hormone and metabolic modulator that’s been linked to several drug positives in the Olympics. Anastrozole is an estrogen blocker that’s believed to minimize negative side effects of anabolics. All of the drugs are banned at all times.

Outlaw most recently competed this past July at Bellator 283, where he lost via TKO to Tofiq Musayev. The loss snapped a two-fight winning streak built after an unsuccessful bid for the lightweight title then held by Michael Chandler.

Primus, who in 2017 beat Chandler to briefly hold the lightweight title before ceding it back six months later, most recently fought this past June, losing via TKO to Alexander Shabliy at Bellator 282. He is 3-2 since his pair of bouts with Chandler.