Heck of a Morning: Erin Blanchfield’s title hopes, interest in Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury

Erin Blanchfield made a giant leap in the main event of UFC Vegas 69 this past Saturday at the APEX, but was her impressive finish of Jessica Andrade enough to get her right into a title fight, or would you rather see her get one more bout in before taking that next step?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck reacts to Blanchfield’s stoppage win, and a possible fight with Valentina Shevchenko should she defeat Alexa Grasso at UFC 285, Additionally, listener questions include the return of Tatiana Suarez against Montana De La Rosa this Saturday at UFC Vegas 70, the interest — or lack thereof — in the Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury fight this Sunday, Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane, Israel Adesanya returning in April to fight Alex Pereira, and much more.

