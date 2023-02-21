 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Morning Report: Islam Makhachev says his mother wants him to ‘wrap up’ career now that he’s UFC champion

By Drake Riggs Updated
/ new
UFC 284: Makhachev v Volkanovski Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov appear to have about as much in common as one could imagine.

For years, the current UFC lightweight champion Makhachev was touted as the second coming of his longtime teammate and mentor, Nurmagomedov. Some of those in the pair’s circles even went as far as to label Makhachev as “Khabib 2.0,” as did Nurmagomedov himself.

Nurmagomedov’s incredible 19-0 career was cut short by a promise made to his family — more specifically his mother — who wanted him to retire after the passing of his father and lifelong coach, Abdulmanap. That’s exactly what “The Eagle” did after defeating Justin Gaethje in Oct. 2020, and Makhachev has revealed that his own mother is in the same boat as Nurmagomedov’s.

“My mother doesn’t watch fights,” Makhachev told UFC Russia. “Not just my fights, fights in general. She doesn’t like seeing people hit each other.

“When I came home [after winning the title], there were a lot of people there. She said, ‘You’re champion now. Wrap it up. Khabib listened to his mother, when will you listen to yours?’”

While Nurmagomedov ended his career prematurely in the eyes of many because he was still on top of the sport, he likely only would have fought once more as reaching 30-0 was a known goal. During his run, he managed to tie the record for title defenses in the UFC lightweight division with three.

Makhachev recently earned his first successful defense at UFC 284 in Perth, Australia, defeating the featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski in an epic contest via unanimous decision. It remains to be seen if Makhachev will make any similar commitments the way that Nurmagomedov did to his mother, but fans can at least expect a couple more defenses out of the surging new champion.

“I told her Khabib defended his title and I need to do the same,” Makhachev said. “It’s a hard topic for my mother. My father’s the opposite. He watches all the fights.”

TOP STORIES

Disappointing. William Knight reacts to bizarre performance at UFC Vegas 69: ‘I froze up, I f***** up, I lost the fight’

Boxing. Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury fight card revealed, features cruiserweight title co-main event

Video. Alexander Volkanovski shows post-fight meeting with Islam Makhachev, plans for rematch in Abu Dhabi

Aftermath. UFC 284 medical suspensions: Yair Rodriguez, Josh Emmett face 6-month suspensions

Oops. Video: Fighter takes nasty spill off top of cage during post-fight celebration

VIDEO STEW

The MMA Hour.

UFC Vegas 70 trailer.

Free fights.

Bellator 291 crossroads.

Epic Bellator prelim moments.

Breaking down Blanchfield.

SOCIAL MEDIA BOUILLABAISSE

Shade.

Love of the game.

Mood, indeed

Professionally unprofessional.

Views.

Yes, it was.

Roads.

Arrival.

Finally.

Where isn’t Chael promoting these days?

Smile!

Live it up.

Stance.

Anticipation.

Legends.

Knees.

Wednesday dance.

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS

Jairzinho Rozenstruik (13-4) vs. Jailton Almeida (18-2); UFC Fight Night, May 13

FINAL THOUGHTS

These MMA moms just don’t want us to have any fun, man.

Thanks for reading!

POLL POSITION

Last Week’s Results:

Friday: 86% of 828 total votes answered “Yes” when asked, “Should the UFC allow Daniel Cormier to commentate Jon Jones’ fights?

Thursday: 54% of 476 total votes answered “Yes” when asked, “Does Beneil Dariush get the next UFC lightweight title shot?

Wednesday: 70% of 757 total votes answered “Yes” when asked, “Will we ever get an Islam Makhachev vs. Alex Volkanovski rematch?

Tuesday: x68% of 617 total votes answered “Jessica Andrade” when asked, “Who wins this weekend?Erin Blanchfield defeated Andrade via second-round submission (rear-naked choke) in the main event of UFC Vegas 69.

Monday: 63% of 632 total votes answered “Alexander Volkanovski” when asked, “Who wins a rematch?” Islam Makhachev defeated Volkanovski via unanimous decision in the main event of UFC 284.

Today’s exit poll:

Poll

Will Islam Makhachev lose again before he retires?

view results
  • 65%
    Yes
    (77 votes)
  • 34%
    No
    (40 votes)
117 votes total Vote Now

If you find something you’d like to see in the Morning Report, hit up @DrakeRiggs_ on Twitter and let him know about it. Also, follow MMAFighting on Instagram and like us on Facebook.

In This Stream

Morning Report: UFC and MMA News, Multimedia and Hot Clicks

View all 2667 stories

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting