UFC 284 medical suspensions: Yair Rodriguez, Josh Emmett face 6-month suspensions

UFC 284 co-headliners Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett need medical clearance to avoid a half-year on the sidelines.

The Combat Sport Commission of Western Australia released medical suspensions for the Feb. 11 pay-per-view event at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. Among five facing the longest suspensions are the co-main event competitors, who fought for the interim featherweight title.

In a masterful performance, Rodriguez submitted Emmett via triangle choke in the second round. Details of their suspensions and other competitors on the card were not made public, likely due to medical privacy laws.

Here is the full list of medical suspensions from UFC 284.

Alexander Volkanovski: 30-day medical suspension

Islam Makhachev: 14-day medical suspension

Yair Rodriguez: 180 days or until medically cleared

Josh Emmett: 180 days or until medically cleared

Randy Brown: 30-day medical suspension

Parker Porter: 60-day medical suspension

Jimmy Crute: 60-day medical suspension

Alonzo Menifield: 30-day medical suspension

Modestas Bukauskas: 30-day medical suspension

Tyson Pedro: 180 days or until medically cleared

Josh Culibao: 30-day medical suspension

Shannon Ross: 45-day medical suspension

Francisco Prado: 30-day medical suspension

Jamie Mullarkey: 180 days or until medically cleared

Jack Jenkins: 14-day medical suspension

Don Shainis: 30-day medical suspension

Elise Reed: 30-day medical suspension

Blake Bilder: 180 days or until medically cleared

Shane Young: 30-day medical suspension

Elves Brener: 30-day medical suspension

Zubaira Tukhugov: 30-day medical suspension