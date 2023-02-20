Jailton Almeida to fight Jairzinho Rozenstruik at May 13 UFC event

Jailton Almeida has his next heavyweight challenge.

MMA Fighting’s Guilherme Cruz and Mike Heck confirmed with sources with knowledge of the matchup that Almeida (18-2) will fight Jairzinho Rozenstruik (13-4) at a UFC event on May 13.

Almeida is currently No. 8 at heavyweight in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings, while Rozenstruik holds the No. 12 spot.

In four UFC appearances, Almeida has established himself as a top contender, with finishes of all of his octagon opponents thus far. Almeida most recently fought at UFC 283, where he finished heavyweight veteran Shamil Abdurakhimov via ground-and-pound knockout in the second round. The Brazilian standout has won 13 straight fights.

Rozenstruik is coming off of a 23-second knockout victory of Chris Daukaus at UFC 282. He is 7-4 in the UFC, with several fast finishes on his resume, including a 29-second knockout of Andrei Arlovski and a nine-second knockout of Allen Crowder.

The May 13 UFC event is expected to be headlined by a light heavyweight bout between Anthony Smith and Johnny Walker. A location for the card is still to be announced.