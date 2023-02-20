 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jailton Almeida to fight Jairzinho Rozenstruik at May 13 UFC event

By Alexander K. Lee
UFC 283: Abdurakhimov v Almeida
Jailton Almeida
Photo by Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Jailton Almeida has his next heavyweight challenge.

MMA Fighting’s Guilherme Cruz and Mike Heck confirmed with sources with knowledge of the matchup that Almeida (18-2) will fight Jairzinho Rozenstruik (13-4) at a UFC event on May 13.

Almeida is currently No. 8 at heavyweight in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings, while Rozenstruik holds the No. 12 spot.

In four UFC appearances, Almeida has established himself as a top contender, with finishes of all of his octagon opponents thus far. Almeida most recently fought at UFC 283, where he finished heavyweight veteran Shamil Abdurakhimov via ground-and-pound knockout in the second round. The Brazilian standout has won 13 straight fights.

Rozenstruik is coming off of a 23-second knockout victory of Chris Daukaus at UFC 282. He is 7-4 in the UFC, with several fast finishes on his resume, including a 29-second knockout of Andrei Arlovski and a nine-second knockout of Allen Crowder.

The May 13 UFC event is expected to be headlined by a light heavyweight bout between Anthony Smith and Johnny Walker. A location for the card is still to be announced.

