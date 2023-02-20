Lina Lansberg announces her retirement following loss at UFC Vegas 69: ‘I’m done’

Following 18 professional fights and nearly seven years in the UFC, Lina Lansberg is calling it a career.

The 40-year-old veteran announced on Instagram that she’s retiring from the sport following a submission loss to Mayra Bueno Silva this past weekend at UFC Vegas 69. The setback served as her fourth straight loss overall after Lansberg had previously battled her way into the top 15 of the UFC’s official rankings at bantamweight.

“Thank you so much for all the love and support,” Lansberg wrote. “This has been a hell of a ride and to start fighting is the best thing I’ve ever done. It has given me so, so much. But now it’s time to move on. I’m done.”

Lansberg joined the UFC roster back in 2016 when she made her debut against Cris Cyborg in a catchweight bout at 140 pounds. She ultimately lost by second-round TKO but then returned to a more natural weight at 135 pounds where she competed for the rest of her UFC career.

During her time with the promotion, Lansberg picked up notable wins over Macy Chiasson, Tonya Evinger and Gina Mazany while suffering losses to the likes of Aspen Ladd, Yana Santos and Sara McMann.

Her last win in the octagon came in 2019 before Lansberg suffered through the four-fight losing streak capped off by the loss to Silva this past weekend.

Now Lansberg hangs up her gloves for good as she retires from the sport with a 10-8 record overall including a 4-7 resume in the UFC.