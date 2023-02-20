On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC Vegas 69

Erin Blanchfield, at just 23 years of age, could find herself in a world title fight this year — possibly against the best women’s fighter on the planet. Is that the right fight to make for Blanchfield following a main event finish this past Saturday, or should she get one more before that happens?

On an all-new edition of On To the Next One, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee discuss what is next for Blanchfield following her second-round submission win over Jessica Andrade. Additionally, future matchups are discussed for Zac Pauga after his decision victory over Jordan Wright in the co-main event, Jamal Pogues following his successful UFC debut against Josh Parisian, Marcin Prachnio following his bizarre fight and decision win with William Knight, Alexander Hernandez, and more.

