Cory Sandhagen vs. Marlon Vera rebooked to headline March 25 UFC event

Originally set to headline UFC Vegas 69, Cory Sandhagen vs. Marlon Vera has been rescheduled to front a March 25 UFC event.

UFC President Dana White confirmed a report from SI.com about the rebooking of the fight, which takes place at AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

It’s unclear at the time of this writing the new headliner for UFC Vegas 69, which takes place Feb. 18 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. A flyweight fight between one-time title challenger Taila Santos and Erin Blanchfield is currently the only bout reported for the main card.

Sandhagen and Vera both aim to get in title contention for the bantamweight belt currently held by champ Aljamain Sterling. For Sandhagen, the chance is an opportunity to avenge his first octagon setback, a first-round submission loss to Sterling. Since then, Sandhagen has gone 3-2 in the UFC with setbacks against ex-champs T.J. Dillashaw and Petr Yan and a recent win over Song Yadong.

Vera has won four straight, most recently knocking out ex-champ Dominick Cruz to notch his biggest win to date.

Bouts confirmed for the March 25 Fight Night card include: