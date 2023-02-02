UFC Vegas 68 & Bellator 290 preview show: Will Fedor Emelianenko end legendary career as heavyweight champ?

Fedor Emelianenko has the opportunity to have one of the best retirement stories in the history of MMA as he challenges for the Bellator heavyweight championship on Saturday.

Ahead of Emelianenko’s final fight against champ Ryan Bader in the main event of Bellator 290, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Alexander K. Lee, and Jed Meshew preview the matchup and discuss why “The Last Emperor” could get it done in his swan song, Johnny Eblen’s opportunity to boost his star potential against Anatoly Tokov in the co-main event, the super-fun main card opener between Sabah Homasi and Brennan Ward, the impact of being on CBS, and more.

Additionally, the panel previews UFC Vegas 68, which is headlined by a heavyweight tilt between Derrick Lewis and Serghei Spivac. The team discusses at stake for “The Black Beast,” the return of Doo Ho Choi for the first time since 2019, Tatsuro Taira’s potential and Laura Sanko’s UFC color commentary debut.

Catch the UFC Vegas 68 and Bellator 290 preview show above. An audio-only version of the show can be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.