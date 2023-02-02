Heck of a Morning: Bellator 290 vs. UFC Vegas 68, Bellator honoring legends for Fedor’s final fight

With a historic event for Bellator MMA this Saturday, it is putting its best foot forward in the heads up battle with the UFC, which includes the final fight of Fedor Emelianenko’s legendary career, along with the sendoff “The Last Emperor” will receive.

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck discusses Saturday’s doubleheader, and explains why Bellator 290 is far better than UFC Vegas 68 on paper. Additionally, listener questions include Bellator President Scott Coker’s announcement of a host of MMA legends attending the event to honor Emelianenko following his heavyweight title fight with Ryan Bader, the hopes of seeing more things like that to remember the history of the sport, Bloody Elbow’s future, whether or not UFC 284 is getting enough promotion, Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski, how Kamaru Usman matches up with Leon Edwards ahead of UFC 286, and much more.

