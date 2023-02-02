Ramiz Brahimaj out of Carlston Harris fight at UFC Vegas 69 due to injury

A recently booked bout between Ramiz Brahimaj and Carlston Harris won’t be happening after all.

Brahimaj announced via social media that an injury has forced him to withdraw from his upcoming welterweight bout opposite Harris, which was set to take place at UFC Vegas 69 on Feb. 18.

According to Brahimaj it is a “severe injury,” so it is doubtful that the matchup with Harris will be rescheduled anytime soon. It is not yet known if the UFC will seek a new opponent to keep Harris on the Feb. 18 card.

See Brahimaj’s statement below.

“Unfortunately, I will not be competing on the 18th due to a [severe] injury I suffered in training,” Brahimaj wrote. “Definitely not the way I wanted to start this year but unfortunately this is a part of the game, a very heart-breaking part.

“I tried everything in my power but due to the severity of this injury it is one that I must address the right way or I will not be able to physically compete in the future.”

Brahimaj has alternated wins and losses in four UFC appearances, with his two wins coming by way of first-round submission. Most recently, he defeated Micheal Gillmore via rear-naked choke at a UFC Fight Night event in February 2022.

Harris got off to a fast UFC start with two first-round finishes, but saw a five-fight win streak snapped when he was knocked out by Shavkat Rakhmonov last February.