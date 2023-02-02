Between the Links: Fedor’s last ride, Pereira vs. Adesanya and Burns vs. Masvidal set for UFC 287, UFC Vegas 68

For the final time in a legendary career that spans two decades, Fedor Emelianenko will make the walk to compete in an MMA fight.

On an all-new edition of Between the Links, the panel discusses the swan song for “The Last Emperor” when he faces Ryan Bader for the heavyweight title in the main event of Bellator 290, and the fight card as a whole which will serve as the Bellator debut on CBS. Additionally, topics include Dana White’s big announcement this past Friday regarding UFC 287, including Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya 2 in the headliner, along with Gilbert Burns vs. Jorge Masvidal at the April 8 event, Max Holloway’s return to the octagon against Arnold Allen at the UFC’s April 15 event, this Saturday’s UFC Vegas6 8 card headlined by Derrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivac, and more.

Host Mike Heck will be joined by MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew and Eric “New York Ric” Jackman.

