DAMN! They Were Good: Celebrating the GOAT, Fedor Emelianenko, before the last walk of ‘The Last Emperor’

DAMN! They Were Good celebrates the careers of the most exciting and influential fighters in MMA history, and on the second episode of 2023, the MMA Fighting crew remembers the best of Fedor Emelianenko as he prepares for the final fight of his legendary career.

Starting his career in 2000, Emelianenko rose to prominence in Pride Fighting Championships, claiming the heavyweight championship, and the title of “Baddest Man on the Planet” in 2003, a title he held until his loss to Fabricio Werdum in 2010. In 2017, Emelianenko moved to Bellator MMA where, after a 23-year career, he fights for the final time this Saturday, in a rematch with Ryan Bader.

In honor of Fedor’s impending retirement, host Jed Meshew is joined by MMAFighting’s Shaheen Al-Shatti, Alexander K. Lee, and E. Casey Leydon to remember their favorite moments of the GOAT’s career.

New episodes of the DAMN! They Were Good podcast come out monthly and are available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever else you find your favorite podcasts. This week’s episode can be heard below.