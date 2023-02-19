Tanner Boser is making the move to light heavyweight for the first time in his UFC career.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that Boser is heading down to 205 and will face Ion Cutelaba at UFC Kansas City, which takes place April 15 at the T-Mobile Center.

Boser makes the move down after a 4-4 run inside the octagon in the UFC’s heavyweight division, which includes a 1-3 record in his four recent outings. The 31-year-old will fight at light heavyweight for the first time since March 2014 when he competed for Canadian regional promotion Unified MMA.

Cutelaba will look to snap a three-fight skid and get back in the win column for the first time since September 2021. The 29-year-old was stopped by Ryan Spann, Johnny Walker, and Kennedy Nzechukwu in 2022.

UFC Kansas City will be headlined by a featherweight bout between former champ Max Holloway and the surging Arnold Allen.

Damon Martin contributed to this report.