William Knight reacts to bizarre performance at UFC Vegas 69: ‘I froze up, I f***** up, I lost the fight’

William Knight is taking responsibility for this performance at UFC Vegas 69.

Knight faced Marcin Prachnio at the main card of Saturday’s event at the UFC APEX and lost a one-sided unanimous decision. Losing the fight isn’t the story, certainly not as much as the way Knight competed, landing only eight strikes in 33 attempts over the 15 minute affair while his opponent leg kicked him over and over again with little or no answer.

“I can’t win them all [and] I didn’t try my best, so I won’t say I tried my best,” Knight said on Instagram. “I made it out there, I f****** touched gloves, and I made it my three rounds.

“I froze up, I f***** up, I lost, and what comes with it, comes with it. All of the people talking crap, I accept it. All of the people showing love, I accept it. At the end of the day, you can’t please everyone.

“At the end of the day, I went out there, froze up, I didn’t do my part, I lost the fight,” Knight added. “Some of y’all want me to win, some of y’all bet on me, I understand. I completely get it. In life, human beings aren’t perfect, but I’m taking ownership of my actions because I didn’t do s***. I stood there, I froze, and I take full responsibility.”

The two-time winner on Dana White’s Contender Series has now lost three straight, and dropped to 3-4 inside the octagon during his UFC run.

Knight says his social media inboxes have been flooded with disrespectful messages from fans — even taking things to uncomfortable places. But in the end, Knight understands that this is what comes from being a professional athlete, and being in the limelight.

“I understand what I have to do for my next fight,” Knight said. “I understand this crazy inbox of threats, all of these inboxes of disrespect — I get it. Y’all have a right to be angry. I read some messages [of people] threatening my life, talking crazy, saying I don’t belong in the UFC, all of that stuff, but when I was undefeated for three years, you were riding the wave.

“I have my legit fans, my legit people, I have you guys. For the rest of you that are just here for the ride to watch me fall, you got what you wanted.”