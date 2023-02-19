Video: Charisa Sigala headed for surgery after suffering gruesome dislocated ankle at BKFC KnuckleMania 3

Charisa Sigala will head to surgery after suffering a gruesome dislocated ankle in her fight at BKFC KnuckleMania 3 on Friday night.

The injury occurred after Sigala was knocked down by opponent Jayme Hinshaw and she fell backwards with her full body weight going down on top of her own leg. As Sigala attempted to get back to her feet, her ankle was almost twisted around in the wrong direction.

Sigala made an effort to put the foot back in place as she battled to get back up to her feet in an attempt to continue the fight but just as quickly as she stood up, she was forced back down again.

Replays from BKFC showed Sigala’s foot essentially just dangling from her leg as a result of the severe dislocation.

On Saturday, Sigala’s manager, Brian Butler of Suckerpunch Entertainment, confirmed to MMA Fighting that it was a dislocated ankle and not a full leg break suffered in the fight. Regardless, Sigala will have to undergo surgery to repair the damage done.

As for the fight itself, the result was ruled a knockout when Sigala was unable to continue with the end coming at just 38 seconds into the opening round.

Sigala was previously scheduled to face UFC veteran Paige VanZant in her next fight but the bout was scrapped and never officially rebooked.

The loss to Hinshaw at BKFC KnuckleMania 3 dropped Sigala to 1-4 in her bare-knuckle fighting career.